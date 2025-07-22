Trey Hendrickson posts cryptic message, skips Bengals training camp opening as contract dispute persists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There was a notable absence as Cincinnati Bengals veterans began arriving at training camp this week. Star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson did not report to camp as he continues to push for a contract extension, ESPN confirmed on Tuesday.

The Bengals officially kick off training camp on Wednesday, but it appears unlikely Hendrickson is in the state of Ohio at the moment.

The defensive end shared a photo on his Instagram account on Tuesday that showed him driving along a highway in Florida. Hendricks is a Florida native, but his intended destination at the time he posted the photo in question is unclear.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hendrickson skipped all the Bengals offseason activities leading up to the start of training camp. The 30-year-old earned First-team All-Pro honors after his NFL-leading 17.5 sacks last season.

As it currently stands, 2025 marks the final year of Hendrickson's contract.

ESPN reported that Hendrickson's representatives and the Bengals hit an impasse over the amount of guaranteed money included in the potential extension after the first year of the deal.

The reported guaranteed money ask comes after other prominent pass rushers landed lucrative new contracts this offseason. In March, Myles Garrett was rewarded with a record contract extension, which included estimated guarantees of $123.5 million.

BENGALS BRASS FURIOUS AT ROOKIE SHEMAR STEWART'S HOLDOUT WITH TRAINING CAMP CLOSE: 'I DON’T UNDERSTAND'

The extension briefly made the Cleveland Browns edge rusher the league's highest-paid non-quarterback. T.J. Watt eclipsed Garrett's deal last week when he reached an agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a three-year extension.

Hendrickson was in Cincinnati in May during offseason workouts. At the time, he made it clear to reporters he had no interest in taking the field under the terms of his current contract.

More recently, team president Mike Brown described Hendrickson as a "good guy," but also suggested the edge rusher had not been easy to negotiate with.

"We like Trey as a person," Brown told reporters on Monday at a media luncheon. "He's a good guy. But when it comes to these negotiations, and we've been through a few of them with him, he pushes hard. He gets emotional.

"We never have an easy time of it, but there's one thing that is consistent — it always gets done, and I think this one will. But we'll see."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bengals coach Zac Taylor offered an update on the communication he's maintained with Hendrickson and fellow defensive lineman Shemar Stewart — the rookie has also refused to report to training camp amid a contract dispute. Taylor spoke about some of the differences between Hendrickson's and Stewart's situations.

"I think rookies are different because they haven't had the time on the field and proven themselves yet at this level," Taylor said. "I think any time missed is pretty critical for those guys.

"Whereas the vets, I've seen Hendrickson play. We'd love to have him in here, love to get it done, but I know what to expect from Trey when he gets in here."

The Bengals open the regular season on Sept. 7 against the Browns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.