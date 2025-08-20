Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Colts name Daniel Jones starter; Anthony Richardson's agent raises concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

INDIANA JONES – Daniel Jones is back in the captain’s seat after the Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that the former Giants quarterback will be the team’s starter this season. Continue reading …

QUESTIONABLE CALL – Anthony Richardson’s agent needled the Colts organization over its decision to name Jones the starting quarterback over the 2023 first-rounder, calling their trust level in the team "questionable." Continue reading …

SOUND THE ALARM – Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., weighed in on the conversation around the Minnesota Vikings hiring male cheerleaders, warning the NFL that fans may stop buying tickets because of the "narrative they’re trying to push." Continue reading …

SAFETY NET – The wife of Cleveland Browns punter Corey Bojorquez recently revealed why she listed the organization’s security team as her daughter’s emergency school contact. Continue reading …

BOXER WANTED – Nearly two months after losing a bout against Jake Paul, boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. has been deported to Mexico over alleged cartel ties, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday. Continue reading …

ROUND OF APPLAUSE – ESPN host Stephen A. Smith praised President Donald Trump for the recent negotiations with Russia and Ukraine to end the ongoing war during an appearance on "Hannity" Tuesday. Continue reading …

INJURY BUG – Indiana guard Sophie Cunningham was the latest Fever player to have her season cut short due to injury. She was ruled out with an MCL injury in her right knee on Tuesday and will sit out the remainder of the year. Continue reading …

‘THAT’S WHAT’S UP’ – Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was flattered when Taylor Swift revealed on the "New Heights" podcast that she was excited about the team selecting Worthy out of Texas in the 2024 draft. Continue reading …

GAME-TIME DECISION – Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning clarified statements his legendary grandfather made about his NFL draft status for 2026 as he nears his first start of the 2025 season. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said this week that there’s no timetable for Aaron Judge’s return to the lineup after he was activated from the injured list earlier this month as a designated hitter. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – World Boxing announced that it is following in the footsteps of World Athletics by instituting a sex-testing policy for athletes who wish to compete in the women's category. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer joins FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd to discuss whether the Cincinnati Bengals are doing enough to support Joe Burrow, if Caleb Williams can continue his strong preseason form, and if Matthew Stafford’s back injury will impact the Los Angeles Rams. Watch here …

