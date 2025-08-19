Colts' Daniel Jones wins quarterback competition over Anthony Richardson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indianapolis Colts announced the winner of their quarterback competition on Tuesday.

Head coach Shane Steichen said Daniel Jones will be the team’s starting quarterback in Week 1 when they face the Miami Dolphins in a press conference. Jones beat out former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson for the job.

"He’s our starting quarterback for the season," Steichen said via the Colts’ website. "I don’t want to have a quick leash on that. I feel confident in his ability."

Jones and Richardson split first-team reps throughout training camp and the first two preseason games, which Jones will now exclusively take.

Through two preseason games, Jones completed 17 of 32 passes for 245 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Richardson left the first preseason game with an injury after just six snaps, completing 2 of 3 passes for 21 yards.

In the Colts' second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Richardson completed 6 of 11 passes for 73 yards.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Colts in the offseason.

The 28-year-old was released by the New York Giants midway through last season after 10 games, then signed with the Minnesota Vikings for the remainder of the year. He did not appear in a game with Minnesota.

Jones has started 69 career games and holds a 24-44-1 record. Last season, he completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Giants went 2-8 in his starts.

Richardson struggled through his first two NFL seasons.

In 15 career games, Richardson owns an 8-7 record, though that mark doesn’t fully reflect his play. The former Florida star has completed just over 50% of his passes for 2,391 yards, with more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (11).

The 23-year-old has been more effective as a runner, with 635 rushing yards and 10 career rushing touchdowns while averaging nearly six yards per attempt.

Last season, the Colts finished 8-9 and placed second in the AFC South. Steichen hopes Jones can help guide them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

