Wife of Browns punter Corey Bojorquez reveals unlikely choice for daughter’s emergency school contact

The wife of Cleveland Browns punter Corey Bojorquez recently revealed what unlikely choice she turned to when deciding who to list as an emergency contact for their young daughter as she prepares to start school in Ohio.

In a post on social media earlier this month, Diana Bojorquez shared one challenge of being an NFL wife with young children in an unfamiliar city.

"So, my toddler is going to start school next month and we don’t have any family out here where he plays in Ohio , and we don’t really have friends outside of football just because we get so busy," Diana said in a video posted on TikTok.

"We have a couple, but they don’t live near us, like in the same city, so they live far."

The challenge of living in a city away from friends and family makes having an emergency contact a unique issue for many NFL families. For Diana, the solution was to list someone – or in this case, several individuals – who she knew would always answer the phone in case of emergency.

"I put the Cleveland Browns security number as her emergency contact," she said in the video, laughing.

"I know that in the case where they can’t reach me or my husband, they will pick up their phones. They will have access to him when I probably won’t have access to him, like if he’s in a meeting or something. "

Speaking to People Magazine after sharing the video, Diana said that several other NFL wives and mothers have reached out to her about her "great idea."

"I do have some friends that have been past teammates here that are now on other teams have mentioned like, 'Oh my gosh, that's such a great idea. I never thought about that.' Even some wives that I've never met before but are in the league, they've come to me like, 'Oh my gosh, it's a great idea. I never thought about that. Definitely going to do that.'"

The couple share two young daughters. Diana’s family lives in Hawaii, while Bojorquez’s parents live in California.

Bojorquez is entering his eighth year in the NFL and his fourth season with the Browns. Last year, he led the league in total punt yardage and longest punt.