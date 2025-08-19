Chiefs' Xavier Worthy reacts after Taylor Swift reveals how excited she was team drafted him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy briefly became the topic of conversation during Taylor Swift’s appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast last week.

Swift recalled how she became an obsessive football fan since dating the Chiefs’ star tight end on the "New Heights" podcast. She went as far as to say that she was excited about the team selecting Worthy out of Texas in the 2024 draft.

"That’s crazy. I ain’t gonna lie," Worthy said in response to watching the Swift clip. "She’s the biggest pop star in this generation, so, it’s crazy to have somebody running around the house screaming, ‘We drafted you.’ That’s tight. That’s what’s up."

Worthy made an immediate impact on the Chiefs in his first season. He had 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns.

He also scored a touchdown late in the team’s Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift admitted in the podcast interview that she didn’t really know much about football and regretted asking Kelce a pretty basic question that any casual fan would know the answer to.

"Jason, on our first date, I legitimately asked him what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl, and he looked across the field across the line of scrimmage and saw his brother standing on the other, like five feet in front of him on the field," she said.

"He didn’t even look at me. Like, I now know what an insane question that was.… I thought everyone was on the field at the same time. I thought it was like Jared Goff is here, and Josh Allen is here, and they blow a whistle. And they go at each other, and they’re like, ‘Who’s going to win?’" she added, describing how she thought quarterbacks squared off in a one-on-one matchup.

From there, Swift said she started to learn certain defensive schemes and went wild when the team drafted Worthy No. 28 overall in 2024.

"I didn’t know what a first down was. I didn’t know what the chains were. I didn’t know what a tight end was.… Oh my God, I fell in love with it. I became obsessed with it. I became a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, ‘We drafted Xavier Worthy!’ My friends are like, 'Who body-snatched you? What do you mean we drafted Xavier Worthy?’"

Even Kelce expressed skepticism when she was going wild about Worthy when he didn’t even know who the team had drafted.

"I was so excited. I couldn’t believe it," she added.