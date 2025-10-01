Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Blaire Fleming rebuts allegations, Europe celebrates Ryder Cup triumph

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Blaire Fleming looks on during a volleyball game

Blaire Fleming of the San Jose State Spartans looks on during the second set against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Court at East Gym on Oct. 19, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

REBUTTAL DELIVERED – Former San Jose State volleyball player Blaire Fleming addressed allegations made by Melissa Batie-Smoose. The former SJSU assistant coach claimed Fleming, a transgender athlete, received special accommodations. Continue reading … 

POLICY BREACH – The U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services determined that Minnesota education agencies violated Title IX, Fox News Digital learned. Continue reading …

NCAA CLASH – Riley Gaines' lawsuit against the NCAA will proceed after a federal judge partially denied the defendants' motions to dismiss. Her lawyer revealed the condition it would take to reach a settlement. Continue reading …

Riley Gaines testifying

Riley Gaines is sworn in during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill Dec. 5, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

DEFYING ODDS – After taking a commanding lead in Farmingdale, New York, Team Europe staved off a late rally to secure rare back-to-back Ryder Cup titles. Continue reading …

OUT OF BOUNDS – A group of fans was spotted heckling Rory McIlroy during the Ryder Cup. Golf influencer Paige Spiranac addressed fan behavior at the event and called for "change across all sports." Continue reading …

NO APPLAUSE – Reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy discussed how he handled heckling fans at Bethpage Black Golf Course in New York during the Ryder Cup. Continue reading … 

Rory McIlroy holds Ryder Cup

Europe's Rory McIlroy poses with the trophy after winning the Ryder Cup golf tournament against the United States on the Bethpage Black golf course, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Farmingdale, New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

'WORST LEADERSHIP' – Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier gained support from coaches, commentators and fellow players after she slammed WNBA leadership in her exit interview. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – As the calendar turns to October, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt shared his prediction for the second edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff field. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – SEC Network host and analyst Paul Finebaum told Clay Travis he is "considering" leaving ESPN in favor of a bid for a U.S. Senate seatContinue reading …

WATCH NOW – Tyreek Hill will miss the rest of the season with a catastrophic injury. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes react to the news and discuss what it means for Hill's future with the Miami Dolphins. Watch here …

