Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Bills fans haunted by two dreaded words, Jason Kelce’s wife goes viral

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Tyler Bass misses a field goal

Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills misses a 44 yard field goal attempt against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

SINGING PRAISES – After defeating the Houston Texans on Saturday, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh opened his postgame press conference with a bible verse. Continue reading…

'EVALUATE THEMSELVES' – Former NFL star Donovan McNabb weighed in after the official X account of "Sunday Night Football" edited out Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud giving praise to Jesus after a playoff victory. Continue reading…

STRIKING GOLD – The San Francisco 49ers rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Green Bay Packers and advance to the NFC Championship Game. Continue reading…

WIDE RIGHT – Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a game-tying kick against the Kansas City Chiefs late in the fourth quarter, ending Buffalo’s season. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – The NFL appears to be showing more interest in hiring younger coaches, as opposed to legends like Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll. Continue reading…

Jason Kelce goes wild

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Jason Kelce reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs score against the Buffalo Bills during the first half for the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.  (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)


ADORING WIFE – Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, went viral for her reaction to her shirtless husband celebrating a Travis Kelce touchdown. Continue reading… 

'JUST HAMMERED' – Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark collided with a court-storming fan after Ohio State upset the Hawkeyes. Continue reading…

BIG SWING – Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson attempted to contrast the difference between her competing against other women in tournaments with trans competitors who may have just transitioned. Continue reading…

Dana White at a press conference

UFC CEO Dana White is seen on stage during the UFC 297 press conference at The Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre on January 18, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

'NO LEASHES' – UFC president Dana White defended fighters’ right to say "whatever they want" after middleweight fighter Sean Strickland went on a wild rant. Continue reading…

‘GET VACCINATED’ – Tennis star Novak Djokovic was interrupted by a heckler before serving for the match at the Australian Open. Continue reading…

This article was written by Fox News staff.