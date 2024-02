Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Seattle Seahawks legend Richard Sherman was booked into a Seattle jail early Saturday morning for allegedly driving under the influence, court records show.

The "Thursday Night Football" pre- and postgame analyst was booked into King County Jail at 4:27 a.m. after his arrest by Washington State Police.

Records show Sherman was still in custody at the time of publication.

No other information was made available about the arrest.

Sherman was arrested three years ago outside of his in-laws' house in Redmond and faced charges of driving under the influence and two domestic-violence-related misdemeanors.

After that arrest, police said Sherman crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ suburban Seattle home.

His father-in-law, Raymond Moss, told officers he armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper spray at Sherman to protect his family.

At the time, Sherman said he was "deeply remorseful for my actions" and that he "behaved in a manner that I am not proud of." He said he had been "dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted."

He eventually pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving, second-degree criminal trespass and speeding in a roadway construction zone as part of a plea bargain and served no jail time.

Sherman spent seven of his 11 seasons with the Seahawks, playing in two Super Bowls with them and winning one. He spent three more seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, losing the 2020 Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He played one final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Sherman was named to the Pro Bowl five times and a first-team All-Pro three times.

