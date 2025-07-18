Former NFLPA executive Lloyd Howell Jr. charged the union for strip club visits: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFLPA Executive Director Lloyd Howell Jr., who resigned Thursday, reportedly charged the union for two visits to strip clubs.

Howell, 59, was picked up in a car from Fort Lauderdale International Airport Nov. 2, 2023, and stopped at a nearby Miami Gardens address. A union finance worker looked up the address and discovered it was Tootsie’s Cabaret, according to ESPN’s report.

Tootsie's Cabaret brands itself as the "Full Nude #1 rated Miami Strip Club."

The driver who dropped Howell off was hired to wait while Howell was inside the strip club. The driver waited seven hours outside before eventually dropping off Howell at his luxury condominium in Sunny Isles Beach around 6 a.m., according to the receipt ESPN obtained.

During this year’s NFLPA summit, Howell and two union employees went to Magic City, another strip club, according to the report. The trip cost $2,426 after they used two "VIP rooms" with multiple cash withdrawals from $200-$525, according to the report.

In the expense report, Howell’s trip to the strip club was labeled as "Player Engagement Event to support & grow our Union," according to the report.

The NFLPA told Fox News Digital it had no comment on ESPN's report.

"It's clear that my leadership has become a distraction to the important work the NFLPA advances every day," Howell said in his resignation statement on Thursday, according to ESPN.

"For this reason, I have informed the NFLPA Executive Committee that I am stepping down as Executive Director of the NFLPA and Chairman of the Board of NFL Players effective immediately. I hope this will allow the NFLPA to maintain its focus on its player members ahead of the upcoming season."

Howell did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Howell was elected union president in 2024, and he resigned on his own, according to ESPN’s report.

