Indianapolis Colts

Colts' Anthony Richardson recovers from injury setback as QB competition with Daniel Jones heats up: report

Richardson was dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has reportedly recovered from an injury setback and will be ready to compete with Daniel Jones for the starting job.

Richardson, 23, underwent season-ending surgery to repair an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder during the 2023 season. The 2023 No. 4 overall pick missed the final two weeks of the Colts’ offseason practices in June after he had soreness in that same shoulder. 

When Richardson experienced soreness in the surgically repaired shoulder in June, the team’s medical staff thought rest would help the ailment, according to ESPN's report. 

Anthony Richardson looks on

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, #5, walks up the field  on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 during the Colts mandatory minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. (IMAGN)

Training camp begins for the Colts next week, as all players are required to report by Tuesday. 

Richardson has struggled throughout his two seasons in the NFL and is entering a pivotal training camp. Head coach Shane Steichen described the starting quarterback battle as an open competition. 

The Colts signed Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million contract to come in and compete with Richardson. 

Anthony Richardson reacts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, #5, talks to Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, #1, on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 during pregame warm-up at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IMAGN)

Richardson, in 15 career games, has an 8-7 record, but that’s an indicator of how he has played in his tenure. The former Florida star has only completed just over 50% of his career passes with 2,391 passing yards and more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (11). 

Richardson has been dynamic with his legs in his career, as he has 635 yards and 10 career rushing touchdowns while averaging nearly six yards per attempt. 

Daniel Jones in action

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, #17, throws the ball on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 during the Colts mandatory minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. (IMAGN)

Jones, 28, was released by the New York Giants in the middle of the last season after 10 games and then signed with the Minnesota Vikings for the remainder of the season. Jones did not appear in a game with the Vikings. 

Jones has started 69 games in his career and owns a 24-44-1 record. Last season, Jones completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. 

The Giants went 2-8 in Jones’ starts last season. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.