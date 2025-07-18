Colts' Anthony Richardson recovers from injury setback as QB competition with Daniel Jones heats up: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has reportedly recovered from an injury setback and will be ready to compete with Daniel Jones for the starting job.

Richardson, 23, underwent season-ending surgery to repair an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder during the 2023 season. The 2023 No. 4 overall pick missed the final two weeks of the Colts’ offseason practices in June after he had soreness in that same shoulder.

When Richardson experienced soreness in the surgically repaired shoulder in June, the team’s medical staff thought rest would help the ailment, according to ESPN's report.

Training camp begins for the Colts next week, as all players are required to report by Tuesday.

Richardson has struggled throughout his two seasons in the NFL and is entering a pivotal training camp. Head coach Shane Steichen described the starting quarterback battle as an open competition.

The Colts signed Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million contract to come in and compete with Richardson.

Richardson, in 15 career games, has an 8-7 record, but that’s an indicator of how he has played in his tenure. The former Florida star has only completed just over 50% of his career passes with 2,391 passing yards and more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (11).

Richardson has been dynamic with his legs in his career, as he has 635 yards and 10 career rushing touchdowns while averaging nearly six yards per attempt.

Jones, 28, was released by the New York Giants in the middle of the last season after 10 games and then signed with the Minnesota Vikings for the remainder of the season. Jones did not appear in a game with the Vikings.

Jones has started 69 games in his career and owns a 24-44-1 record. Last season, Jones completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Giants went 2-8 in Jones’ starts last season.

