Former NFL star and Super Bowl Champion Greg Spires told a New Hampshire judge Monday he was “totally innocent” in the stalking case involving his daughter and ex-wife.

The former New England Patriots defensive end appeared in a video arraignment from the Merrimack County Jail in Boscawen where he was held since his arrest Friday for allegedly violating a protective order.

“I’m totally innocent,” Spires, 44, said, according to The Concord Monitor. “I’m shocked that I’m in jail right now.”

Spires, who lives in Texas, reportedly showed up at his daughter’s high school Wednesday after seeing her name in a local paper. His presence prompted the young girl to file a stalking petition on Thursday which stated Spires took pictures and videos of her during a sporting event.

His ex-wife, Dara Spires, also filed for a protective order against the pro.

Spires was arrested Friday after violating that order when he again appeared at Concord High School.

ONETIME SUPERBOWL CHAMP BUSTED, ACCUSED OF STALKING EX-WIFE

He was charged with one count of misdemeanor stalking, the Concord Police Department said at the time.

Spires reportedly had a tumultuous relationship with his ex, which included allegations of domestic violence dating back to 2005.

Dara Spires told the judge on Monday she relocated to New Hampshire with her daughter almost three years ago with the help of a group that advocates for victims of domestic violence, local media reported.

His bail was set at $50,000 and he is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon for a hearing on the stalking petitions.

Spires played three seasons with the Pats before playing one season with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent six seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping the Bucs secure their only Super Bowl win back in 2003.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.