Former Netherlands goalie Edwin van der Sar no longer in 'life-threatening danger,' remains in intensive care

Van der Sarwon won four premier league titles with Manchester United

Associated Press
Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar remains in intensive care but is communicating and "not in life-threatening danger," his wife said Tuesday.

Van der Sar, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008 after a penalty shootout, was admitted to a hospital in Croatia last Friday after suffering a bleed around the brain.

Edwin van der Sar looks on

Edwin van der Sar of Ajax Amsterdam looks on prior to the Eredivisie match between Ajax and PSV at Johan Cruyff Arena on February 2, 2020 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.  (TF-Images/Getty Images)

"Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but is stable. He is not in life-threatening danger," Annemarie van der Sar said in a statement issued via Dutch club Ajax. "Every time we get to visit him, he’s communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop."

Edwin van der Sar salutes fans

Edwin van der Sar General Manager of  Ajax Amsterdam Looks on during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV Eindhoven and AFC Ajax at Philips Stadion on April 23, 2023 in Eindhoven, Netherlands.  (NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Van der Sar, 52, retired in 2011 after 130 appearances for his country and a club career that included Champions League wins with both Ajax and United.

He also won four Premier League titles with United and had spells with Fulham and Juventus.

Edwin Van Der Sar stands

Former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar arrives for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, on Aug. 30, 2018.  Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed in his brain, his former club Ajax said Friday, July 7, 2023.  (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)

He later took up a position on the Ajax board and stepped down as director general of the Amsterdam club at the end of the season.