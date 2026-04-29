Former Nebraska women's basketball coach admits sexual relationship with ex-player, lawsuit claims

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A former women’s college basketball coach admitted to having sex with one of his former players, court documents say.

According to the Associated Press, Chuck Love said in a deposition last February that he and Ashley Scoggin had sex prior to her dismissal from the team in 2022, after initially denying it.

The former player initially filed a civil lawsuit in 2024 against Love and university officials, accusing Love and the athletic director of failing to enact safeguards, rules or training to prevent staff members from having sexual relationships with student-athletes.

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Scoggin described in her original complaint how Love took a special interest in her and that the relationship turned sexual and caused her to fear retaliation if she refused to engage in it.

A filing from March 17 said that "Love for the first time admitted that he had a sexual relationship" with Scoggin on Feb. 5.

Love initially denied Scoggin’s claims that he sought sexual relationships with students, that he discussed inappropriate topics with her and that he invited her to go out for drinks.

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Scoggin’s attorney, Maren Chaloupka, wrote that the university's Board of Regents, head coach Amy Williams and former athletic director Trev Alberts — all named as co-defendants — "endorsed his denial." Williams and Alberts said in their joint response to the civil lawsuit that they didn’t have "sufficient information and belief to either admit or deny the allegations" of a sexual relationship between Scoggin and Love.

Scoggin played two seasons for the Cornhuskers. She was dismissed from the team on the same day Love was suspended with pay in February 2022. Love resigned three months later. Scoggin, who is from Dallas, Ore., transferred to UNLV.

Scoggin was kicked off the Nebraska team a few days after teammates discovered her, fully clothed, in Love’s room during a road trip.

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The university, in its initial response to the lawsuit, said Scoggin's removal from the team was warranted, in part, because of "dishonesty and distrust" between Scoggin and her teammates.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

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