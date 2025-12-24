Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NBA

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair recounts jail stint alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Telfair was jailed for a probation violation tied to his 2023 NBA healthcare fraud case

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sebastian Telfair, a 2004 NBA Draft first-round selection, has faced multiple legal issues over the years.

Telfair was released from prison this week after serving time for a probation violation related to his 2023 NBA health care fraud conviction. The former Phoenix Suns guard served his term in the same federal prison that houses disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Telfair told TMZ Combs is maintaining a positive outlook as he serves his time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sebastian Telfair departs a courthouse

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair departs after being arraigned in federal court Oct. 7, 2021, in New York City. Telfair was one of 18 people indicted for allegedly trying to defraud the NBA's healthcare plan. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

"Diddy's holding it down. He's doing what he gotta do. And where he's at, they're going to help him," Telfair told the outlet.

EX-NBA STAR SEBASTIAN TELFAIR PLEADS TO TRUMP PARDON BEFORE REPORTING TO JAIL

Earlier this year, a jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution. He was acquitted on more serious charges.

In October, a judge sentenced Combs to 50 months behind bars. He was subsequently transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to a federal prison in New Jersey known as Fort Dix, where Telfair also served his time.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Rapper Sean Combs attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (John Shearer/Getty Images)

Telfair also noted he "couldn’t imagine how Combs felt" considering the lifestyle he grew accustomed to after his rise to fame. However, the former pro basketball player said he believes this period of adjustment could prove beneficial for the Grammy Award winner.

In October 2021, Telfair was among 18 former NBA players charged with defrauding the league’s health care and welfare benefits plan in a scheme investigators said involved claiming fraudulent medical expenses.

Sebastian Telfair plays takes the ball up the court during a game

Phoenix Suns guard Sebastian Telfair drives the ball up the court during a game against the Utah Jazz at US Airways Center Jan. 4, 2013, in Phoenix, Ariz. (Jennifer Stewart/USA Today Sports)

Several years earlier, in April 2019, the former Portland Trail Blazers guard was convicted on one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The conviction stemmed from a January 2017 arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 40-year-old Telfair is now turning his attention to Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball league, the Big3.

"No one knows this yet, but the contract is signed," he said. "I’m coming for the MVP."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue