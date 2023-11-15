Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA

2 former NBA players facing jail time after being found guilty in fraud scheme of NBA benefit plan

Glen Davis and Will Bynum are among more than 20 people convicted in the case

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two former NBA players are facing jail time for their roles in a scheme that defrauded an insurance plan for NBA players and their families of more than $5 million.

Glen "Big Baby" Davis was found guilty of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. Will Bynum was also included in the case.

Eighteen players, in which NBA vet Terrence Williams was the ringleader, defrauded the NBA's Players' Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. Keyon Dooling and Alan Anderson were sentenced to 30 months and 24 months in prison, respectively, as they recruited other former NBA players to defraud the plan by submitting false invoices by medical officials.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Big Baby Davis on Celtics

Glen Davis, #11 of the Boston Celtics, controls a rebound against the New York Knicks in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2011 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2011 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Celtics won 101-89. (Nick Laham/Getty Images)

"Williams led a scheme involving more than 18 former NBA players, a dentist, a doctor, and a chiropractor, to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of millions of dollars," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement back in August 2022. "Williams also impersonated others to help him take what was not his — money that belonged to the Plan."

More than 20 people have been convicted in the case, many of them one-time NBA players.

Will Bynum

Will Bynum, #12 of the Detroit Pistons, stands on the court during the preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Palace of Auburn Hills on Oct. 7, 2009 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The Pistons won 113-104. (Allen Einstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

WARRIORS' DRAYMOND GREEN SUSPENDED 5 GAMES FOR CHOKEHOLD ON T-WOLVES' RUDY GOBERT

"Today's conviction exemplifies that despite notoriety or success in sports or any other field, no one is exempt from criminal charges if they engage in fraud," Williams said in a statement on Wednesday.

Davis was a member of the NBA champion 2008 Boston Celtics team. He also played for the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers.

Glen Davis with Celtics

Glen Davis, #11 of the Boston Celtics, reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers during Game Four of the 2010 NBA Finals on June 10, 2010 at TD Garden in Boston. (Elsa/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bynum, 40, played for the Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.