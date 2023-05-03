Expand / Collapse search
NBA
Former NBA player Alexey Shved injured in 'hooligan attack' in Russia: report

Shved was back in Russia playing for CSKA Moscow

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Alexey Shved, a Russian native who played in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks, was reportedly in what is being called a "hooligan attack" at a Moscow restaurant.

CSKA Moscow, the Russian basketball team the 34-year-old plays for, released a statement on the incident.

Alexey Shved in Russia

Russian forwards Andrey Kirilenko, left, and Sergey Monya and guard Alexey Shved, right, jump for the ball London 2012 Olympic Games men's quarterfinal basketball match against Lithuania in London on Aug. 8, 2012. (REUTERS/MARK RALSTON/Pool )

"Our team’s guard Alexey Shved suffered from a hooligan attack committed on him last night at the exit of one of the Moscow restaurants," the statement read. 

"Alexey suffered a serious head injury as a result of a fall and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. The player contacted the police to investigate the incident.

"Due to the injury, Shved will not be able to take part in the next games of the team. We wish Alexei a speedy recovery!"

Alexey Shved in Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Alexey Shved, right, gets around Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Indianapolis March 13, 2013. (REUTERS/Brent Smith)

CRUCIAL CALL IN HEAT-KNICKS GAME 2 IRKS NBA FANS: 'TERRIBLE'

Shved was an undrafted free agent when he came to the Timberwolves at the start of the 2012-13 season. He played in 77 games for Minnesota that year, starting 16 of them, and averaged 8.6 points and 3.7 assists. He would play 63 games in the following season for the Timberwolves.

Before the start of the 2014-15 season, he was traded to the 76ers and then to the Rockets and later to the Knicks. He would be out of the NBA after the 2014-15 season.

Alexey Shved for the Knicks

New York Knicks Alexey Shved, right, gets past Denver Nuggets Randy Foye during their NBA basketball game in Denver March 9, 2015. (REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell)

He averaged 7.4 points, 2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 182 career games.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.