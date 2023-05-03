Former NBA player Alexey Shved injured in 'hooligan attack' in Russia: report

Alexey Shved, a Russian native who played in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks, was reportedly in what is being called a "hooligan attack" at a Moscow restaurant.

CSKA Moscow, the Russian basketball team the 34-year-old plays for, released a statement on the incident.

"Our team’s guard Alexey Shved suffered from a hooligan attack committed on him last night at the exit of one of the Moscow restaurants," the statement read.

"Alexey suffered a serious head injury as a result of a fall and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. The player contacted the police to investigate the incident.

"Due to the injury, Shved will not be able to take part in the next games of the team. We wish Alexei a speedy recovery!"

Shved was an undrafted free agent when he came to the Timberwolves at the start of the 2012-13 season. He played in 77 games for Minnesota that year, starting 16 of them, and averaged 8.6 points and 3.7 assists. He would play 63 games in the following season for the Timberwolves.

Before the start of the 2014-15 season, he was traded to the 76ers and then to the Rockets and later to the Knicks. He would be out of the NBA after the 2014-15 season.

He averaged 7.4 points, 2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 182 career games.