Former MLB Commissioner Fay Vincent, who played major role in Pete Rose, George Steinbrenner bans, dead at 86

Vincent served three years as commissioner

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent died on Saturday at the age of 86 due to bladder cancer.

Vincent was baseball's commissioner from 1989 to 1992, taking over for Bart Giamatti after his sudden death just eight days after he banned Pete Rose from baseball.

Vincent played a major role in Rose's punishment, having been the deputy commissioner to Giamatti.

Fay Vincent

MLB Commissioner Fay Vincent before a game between the Detroit Tigers and White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago circa 1990. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

He became the commissioner on Sept. 1, 1989, and presided over the league during that year's World Series between the Giants and Athletics that was halted due to the deadly earthquake in the Bay Area.

Vincent was commissioner during the owners' lockout of 1990, and he handed down a permanent suspension to New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, who was reinstated by Vincent's successor, Bud Selig.

Fay Vincent press conference

Commissioner Fay Vincent was commissioner during the owners' lockout of 1990, and he handed down a permanent suspension to New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. (Phil Huber/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

As baseball commissioner, Vincent angered owners by becoming the first management official to admit the collusion among teams against free agents following the 1985, ‘86 and ’87 seasons. He also divided expansion fees among both leagues and attempted to force National League realignment, changing the divisions of four teams.

"Mr. Vincent served the game during a time of many challenges, and he remained proud of his association with our national pastime throughout his life," the current commissioner, Rob Manfred, said in a statement.

Fay Vincent with trophy

Baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent presents the World Series trophy to Athletics owner Walter A. Haas after Oakland defeated the Giants to win the World Series, Oct. 28, 1989, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

In one of his lasting acts as commissioner, he chaired an eight-member committee for statistical accuracy, which removed the asterisk that had been next to Roger Maris’ entry as the season home run leader and deleted 50 no-hitters. The group defined a no-hitter as games of nine innings or more that ended with no hits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

