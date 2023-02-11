Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Former Jets All-Pro receiver wants two quarterbacks over Aaron Rodgers with Gang Green

Rodgers headlines the quarterbacks available this offseason

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers may be a four-time MVP, but that doesn't mean he's at the top of everyone's wish list.

The New York Jets seem to be doing everything in their power to reel him in, but a former Jets Pro Bowler wants them to go a different route.

Brandon Marshall was with the Jets for just two seasons, but he wants to see long-term success in East Rutherford, rather than just a short blip.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, and Derek Carr, #4 of the Oakland Raiders, meet after the Packers beat the Raiders 42-24 at Lambeau Field on October 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. 

That's why he wants them to avoid the 39-year-old, despite all his talents.

"Aaron Rodgers is the best thrower of the football our game has ever seen," Marshall said in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl LVII. "This is our opportunity to really get it right and be in position to be contending next year. So, you can go Aaron Rodgers and feel like you’ll get there, right? But what’s going to happen after next year?"

Rodgers only has two years left on his deal, and a couple of other available quarterbacks are eight years younger.

"I feel like a Derek Carr, even a Jimmy [Garoppolo], with that defense, with Elijah Moore used the right way and then Garrett [Wilson], we’re set up for the next five to seven years . . . " he said.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, shakes hands with Jimmy Garoppolo, #10 of the San Francisco 49ers, after their game at Levi's Stadium on November 24, 2019, in Santa Clara, California. 

"If I was Woody Johnson Marshall, I would go Derek Carr as my 1, Jimmy G as my second option and then Aaron Rodgers as my third option."

Marshall also noted his doubts of how Rodgers would mesh in the locker room.

"It’s his age, but also the fit in the locker room," he added. "Guys are definitely going to respect him, but I just feel like Derek Carr can get you there. Derek Carr is the first one in, last one out. Derek Carr, he meets people where they’re at. The chemistry and continuity is everything. Remember, we tried this before with Brett Favre. We did this, Woody. We did it. We tried this before with Brett Favre. Derek Carr, that’s all we need. We don’t need the best quarterback. We need the right quarterback." 

Zach Wilson has struggled in his first two seasons, and it's apparent that subpar quarterback play held the Jets from breaking their playoff drought, which is now up to 12 consecutive seasons, the longest in the NFL.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, walks across the field in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

At the moment, it seems that the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders are the favorites to land Rodgers, while Carr - whom the Raiders are likely moving on from - has met with the New Orleans Saints.

The Jets went 7-10 this season.