Former head of NFL officials dismisses claims league favors Chiefs: 'I really don't' see it

Fans are starting to get sick of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jealousy of the Chiefs' success may be at play.

But fans recently seem to be hating even more due to the Chiefs seemingly getting the favor of the whistle.

The AFC title game involved some questionable calls that went the Chiefs' way, most notably on a 4th-and-1 quarterback sneak in which refs marked Josh Allen short of the first down marker.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

At the time, the Bills led 22-21, and head coach Sean McDermott seemed to hint that the Bills would have gone for two had they scored a touchdown to try and make it a nine-point game.

Replay seemed to show that Allen might have gotten the first down, but the call on the field stood. The Chiefs got the ball, took advantage and scored a touchdown en route to a 32-29 win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Despite many eyebrows being raised recently, Dean Blandino, the NFL's former head of officiating, says he doesn't see favoritism toward the Chiefs.

"People are talking about officiating a little too much. … It's always going to be a part of the conversation," Blandino told TMZ Sports this week.

"Do teams get breaks at times? They do. And not every call is right. And sometimes that happens. I think it evens out over time. Me watching it, I don't see these games and say the Chiefs are getting all these calls. These are close, close plays, and they happened to go in the Chiefs' favor on Sunday."

Blandino also disputed any notion there is some sort of conspiracy to favor the Chiefs.

"I get it. I'm a fan first. I grew up in New York as a Knicks fan watching Michael Jordan crush my dreams and saying, 'The league wants Michael Jordan in the championships.' Ultimately, when you're a part of the NFL and you realize, for it to really be a conspiracy, do you know the amount of people that would have to be involved?

"Someone somewhere would slip up, and it would get out. If there was a room in the NFL office where they were writing the script, they never invited me, and I was the head of officiating. I feel like I'd be a pretty important contributor to that. I get it. People are passionate. I just think, sometimes, officials make mistakes. … sometimes, when you have a team that has been this successful, I think it's par for the course."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It will be Kansas City against the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in three seasons vying for the Lombardi Trophy.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.