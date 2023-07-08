Expand / Collapse search
Former golf phenom ends career with awesome 30-foot putt at U.S. Women's Open in Pebble Beach

Michelle Wie West made an LPGA cut at age 14

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
Michelle Wie West's career may not have gone exactly how she planned, but she certainly ended it on a high note.

The 33-year-old was a true golf prodigy when she was even just a child. She made an LPGA cut at age 14, then the youngest ever, and turned professional just before her 16th birthday.

But she didn't quite live up to the expectations that gad been set for her. She won just five LPGA tournaments in her career, one of those being the 2014 U.S. Women's Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

Michelle Wie West

Michelle Wie West of the United States reacts after making her long putt for par on the 18th green during the second round of the 78th U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 7, 2023, in Pebble Beach, California.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

However, her name still resonates with the sport, and in her final round, she rode off into the sunset with quite the memorable stroke.

Wie West said she was calling it a career following this weekend's U.S. Women's Open. She was 14 over par when lining up for a 30-foot putt, and she drained it.

She missed the cut by eight shots, but she does take solace in the very end.

Michelle Wie West iron shot

Michelle Wie West of the United States plays her shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the 78th U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 7, 2023, in Pebble Beach, California.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"The game is a funny game," Wie West said. "Making that long putt on 18 definitely was a sweeter sendoff."

Wie West said she had been emotional all day.

"It definitely feels surreal right now," she said. "It feels like nothing has changed and everything has changed all at once."

Michelle Wie and husband

Michelle Wie West of the United States stands with her caddie and husband, Jonnie West, after making her putt for par on the 18th green during the second round of the 78th U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 7, 2023, in Pebble Beach, California.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

"I would have loved to have played better, but this whole experience was truly remarkable," Wie West added. "It was great to have my final round here at Pebble Beach."