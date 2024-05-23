Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Former ESPN employee blasts Harrison Butker's 'garbage' speech: 'Go f--- yourself'

Michelle Beadle said Butker hid 'hateful thoughts and feelings and bigotry behind' religion

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The critics of Harrison Butker's commencement speech at Benedictine College are continuing to fire.

The Kansas City Chiefs' kicker has come under fire after making specific references to female graduates embracing their "vocation" as a "homemaker" and President Biden’s stance on abortion as a Catholic. 

He also made references to the LGBTQ community as it relates to Pride month, while adding, "Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder."

The latest media personality to rip Butker is former ESPN host Michelle Beadle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michelle Beadle

Michelle Beadle attends the premiere of Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Shrine Auditorium Dec. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.   (Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Beadle, now a part of the San Antonio Spurs' broadcast team, said on her podcast with Peter Rosenberg, "Over The Top," that Butker losing his job would be "absolutely asinine," and the "beauty of the system" is Butker can share his thoughts and everyone is able to have an opinion.

However, she added that "everything [Butker] said was garbage," adding he disguised "hateful thoughts and feelings and bigotry" as a faith-based belief.

"I think when you hide hateful thoughts and feelings and bigotry behind the ‘cloak of religion,’ I tend to roll my eyes and stop listening," Beadle said

Harrison Butker celebrates

Placekicker Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates kicking a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

CITY OF KANSAS CITY HAS 'SEPARATED' FROM EMPLOYEE WHO DOXXED HARRISON BUTKER FOLLOWING SPEECH, MAYOR SAYS

"But I think the fact that there were women in that audience that were not OK — I mean, granted, there were some that clearly were — but there were also some that weren’t who have come out since and been like, ‘What the hell, dude?’" Beadle added. 

"We just worked our asses off for years, and you’re gonna come in here and tell us, ‘That’s all cute and stuff, but what you’re really gonna wanna do is get married and have babies. Then you’ll feel important. Like, go f--- yourself. And, by the way, it’s also my freedom of speech to say, ‘Go f--- yourself, Harrison Butker.’ That’s my freedom! I can do that! I’m not gonna lose my job, and he should also have the right."

Her co-host, Rosenberg, added Butker "basically called gay people evil," which is "enough that I wouldn't want you on my team." He also later joked that just because former punter Pat McAfee is a "talented dude" doesn't mean other kickers need to make headlines.

"Shut the f--- up, kicker. Go kick the ball. You're not even part of the team, dude," Rosenberg said.

Harrison Butker warms up

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Butker's jersey sales have since skyrocketed on NFL Shop, while many in the media remain split about the speech.

Butker played in his third Super Bowl this year with Kansas City, helping them go back-to-back in February.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.