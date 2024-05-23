Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

City of Kansas City has 'separated' from employee who doxed Harrison Butker following speech, mayor says

The employee shared where Butker lives after his commencement speech

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Mayor Quinton Lucas revealed on Thursday that Kansas City has "separated" from the social media employee who shared where Harrison Butker lives after his commencement speech at Benedictine College last week.

The Kansas City Chiefs' kicker has come under fire following his commencement speech at Benedictine College. In his address, he made specific references to female graduates embracing their "vocation" as a "homemaker" and President Biden’s stance on abortion as a Catholic. He also made references to the LGBTQ community as it relates to Pride month. 

The city's official X account wrote on May 15, "Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in the City of Lee’s Summit." 

Harrison Butker points up

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker celebrates after kicking the point after touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Nov. 20, 2023. (Denny Medley-USA Today Sports)

"There's been accountability from the city of Kansas City," Lucas said to KCMO radio. "We all look forward to moving on, letting the Chiefs play, [and] letting the city do what it's supposed to do in delivering basic services."

The social media account deleted the post and later posted a brief apology. 

"We apologies [sic] for our previous tweet. It was shared in error," the post read. 

Lucas addressed the controversy after the post was deleted last week, calling it "clearly inappropriate." 

"A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account. The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels." 

Harrison Butker on Super Bowl 58 opening night

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to media during Super Bowl LVIII opening night at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. ( Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey vowed to pursue action against the city following the post, saying in an interview with Outkick's Charly Arnolt he had "demanded certain records from the city related to their management of that social media account that doxed Harrison Butker in retaliation for his free expression of religious beliefs."

"Let’s paint this with the proper brush – that is government retaliating against an individual for the expression of their sincerely held religious beliefs. That could not be more of a clear case of a violation of his constitutional freedoms and the Missouri Human Rights Act," Bailey added.

The specific employee remains unidentified.

Harrison Butker at Super Bowl 58

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker speaks to the media before Super Bowl LVIII 58, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Butker's jersey sales have since skyrocketed on NFL Shop, while many in the media remain split about the speech.

Butker played in his third Super Bowl earlier this year with Kansas City, helping them go back-to-back in February.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.