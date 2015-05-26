Following news of split with wife, actor Patrick Dempsey avoids attention at Daytona race

Actor Patrick Dempsey is trying to keep a low profile at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

A day after he and his wife announced they are divorcing after 15 years of marriage, Dempsey skipped an autograph session for fans — an event he usually takes part in — and was noticeably absent on the starting grid before the twice-around-the-clock endurance race at Daytona International Speedway.

The 49-year-old "Grey's Anatomy" star spoke Friday before news broke that he and wife Jillian Fink mutually agreed to end their marriage.

He talked about being in the best shape of his life, which he's hoping will have him prepared for a full racing schedule that includes at least 10 endurance events, and his next Hollywood project.