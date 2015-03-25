Foligno, Bobrovsky help Jackets dodge Bolts

Columbus, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - Nick Foligno scored with a between-the-legs move and Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves before leaving the game, leading the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Foligno's seventh goal of the season came early in the second period, the only one Columbus needed with Bobrovsky and Curtis McElhinney combining to stop 26 shots in a shared shutout.

Bobrovsky needed to be helped off the ice after going down in a split making a glove save on J.T Brown with 15:47 left in the game and Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said he would have an MRI on Wednesday.

Richards said he didn't know what the reigning Vezina Trophy winner's injury was, but said it was "obviously" a leg injury.

"When he comes out like that you're a bit nervous," said Richards. "I don't know if we'll have the answer tomorrow but in the next two days definitely we'll know."

Blue Jackets players said they would be comfortable playing in front of McElhinney if Bobrovsky is out for an extended period of time.

"The reaction was obviously you don't like to see Bob go down," said Foligno. "He made a great save right before that to keep us in the lead. But then you have Curtis come in and he's an outstanding goaltender and you know he's going to get the job done.

"We're hoping (Bobrovsky's) OK, but if he isn't, we're OK."

The Lightning have lost six of their last eight games overall and five in a row on the road. They are 4-5-1 since star center Steven Stamkos broke his leg.

"If you're not frustrated, something is wrong with you right now," said Martin St. Louis, who was robbed by McElhinney on a late chance.

St. Louis lamented a stale Lightning offense that has been shut out in two straight games. Tampa Bay was coming off a 3-0 loss at home to Pittsburgh on Friday.

"If it's not off the rush, we're done," he said. "We have to be able to sustain offensive pressure."

Foligno was alone in front of Ben Bishop after Ryan Johansen got the puck on a poke check and found his teammate in the slot, setting up the highlight-reel goal.

Moving from the goaltender's right to left with a defender closing in, Foligno drew his stick and the puck backward between his legs and flipped a forehand past Bishop's right pad for a 1-0 Blue Jackets lead 4:30 into the second period.

After Bobrovsky went out, McElhinney made a glove save on St. Louis with about 1 1/2 minutes left after the Blue Jackets gave the puck away in their zone.

Bobrovsky had 10 saves in the first period and six in the second. Bishop made 20 saves in the game.

Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky played 17 1/2 minutes and registered one shot in his return after missing six games with an injured foot.

"I felt pretty good out there," said Dubinsky. "I felt like I was skating pretty good. It's going to take a few games, but overall I was happy with my legs."

Game Notes

Columbus coach Todd Richards improved to 34-0-0 when the Blue Jackets lead after two periods ... The Lightning return home for games against Ottawa on Thursday and Winnipeg on Saturday ... The Blue Jackets are at home against Minnesota on Friday.