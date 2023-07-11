Flyers social media member rips reporter on hot mic during virtual press conference, team apologizes

The Philadelphia Flyers apologized on Tuesday night after a member of their social media team was heard making rude remarks about a reporter during a virtual press conference.

The incident occurred earlier in the day as a reporter asked a question to newcomer Garnet Hathaway, who the team signed from the Boston Bruins in the offseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As the person asked the question, another voice was heard on the virtual stream saying, "How many times is she going to ask this f---ing question?" Another voice was heard over the stream saying, "Flyers suck …" appearing to also mock the reporter.

New York Post reporter Mollie Walker also gave some context about the ordeal.

"Got to love when the @NHLFlyers PR department gets caught on a hot mic ripping a reporter’s perfectly valid question during a press conference, tweets it out and then deletes it," Walker tweeted.

RANGERS, ISLANDERS NETMINDERS SHOW OFF INCREDIBLE STRENGTH WITH UNCONVENTIONAL OFFSEASON WORKOUT

She then added, "What a joke. The lack of respect is mind-boggling. Be better."

The Flyers apologized after the debacle.

"Earlier today, our team’s social media account streamed a recording of a virtual press conference which included disrespectful remarks by members of our social media staff," the statement read. "On behalf of the entire Flyers organization, I want to extend our apologies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Any disrespect towards reporters is completely unacceptable especially when they’re simply doing their job. We have reached out to the reporter and the outlet personally to express our regret, and will continue to promote an environment of mutual respect when working with the media."