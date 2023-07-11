Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Flyers
Published

Flyers social media member rips reporter on hot mic during virtual press conference, team apologizes

The employee could be heard, saying 'How many times is she going to ask this f---ing question?'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Philadelphia Flyers apologized on Tuesday night after a member of their social media team was heard making rude remarks about a reporter during a virtual press conference.

The incident occurred earlier in the day as a reporter asked a question to newcomer Garnet Hathaway, who the team signed from the Boston Bruins in the offseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Flyers jersey logo

A view of the logo of the Philadelphia Flyers during warm-ups against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Wells Fargo Center on March 14, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

As the person asked the question, another voice was heard on the virtual stream saying, "How many times is she going to ask this f---ing question?" Another voice was heard over the stream saying, "Flyers suck …" appearing to also mock the reporter.

New York Post reporter Mollie Walker also gave some context about the ordeal.

"Got to love when the @NHLFlyers PR department gets caught on a hot mic ripping a reporter’s perfectly valid question during a press conference, tweets it out and then deletes it," Walker tweeted.

RANGERS, ISLANDERS NETMINDERS SHOW OFF INCREDIBLE STRENGTH WITH UNCONVENTIONAL OFFSEASON WORKOUT

NHL logo on referee

A close-up view of the NHL logo worn by referee Garrett Rank #7 during the game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 11, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

She then added, "What a joke. The lack of respect is mind-boggling. Be better."

The Flyers apologized after the debacle.

"Earlier today, our team’s social media account streamed a recording of a virtual press conference which included disrespectful remarks by members of our social media staff," the statement read. "On behalf of the entire Flyers organization, I want to extend our apologies.

Flyers logo on ice

A view of the center ice logo of the Philadelphia Flyers during an NHL game against the Seattle Kraken at the Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 12, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Any disrespect towards reporters is completely unacceptable especially when they’re simply doing their job. We have reached out to the reporter and the outlet personally to express our regret, and will continue to promote an environment of mutual respect when working with the media."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.