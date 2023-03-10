Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Flyers
Published

Flyers fire GM Chuck Fletcher, Daniel Brière to take over interim role: ‘Fans deserve a better team’

Fletcher was hired by the Flyers in 2018

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Philadelphia Flyers fired president of hockey operations and general manager Chuck Fletcher on Friday after more than four years with the organization and promoted special assistant to the general manager Daniel Brière to the role of interim GM.

Fletcher, who was hired as the Flyers ninth general manager in franchise history in 2018, was relieved of his duties a day after Philadelphia dropped to 24-30-11 this season with a 1-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night. 

Chuck Fletcher attends the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena on June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. 

Chuck Fletcher attends the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena on June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

"The Philadelphia Flyers organization has always been defined by grit, determination, and a standard of excellence," Flyers Chairman Dave Scott said in a statement. 

FLYERS’ TONY DEANGELO SUSPENDED TWO GAMES FOR SPEARING OF LIGHTNINGS’ COREY PERRY BELOW THE BELT

"Over the past several seasons, our team simply has not lived up to that standard, so today, we will begin to chart a new path forward under a new leadership structure for Hockey Operations."

He continued, "This morning, we released Chuck Fletcher from his President and General Manager responsibilities. We are grateful for his hard work and dedication to this organization, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward. Chuck faced significant challenges during his time as President and General Manager, including some that were outside of his control, but we have reached a point at which we must move in a different direction and look to the future under new leadership."

Chuck Fletcher, center, attends the 2019 NHL Draft at the Rogers Arena on June 22, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. 

Chuck Fletcher, center, attends the 2019 NHL Draft at the Rogers Arena on June 22, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scott added that the organization will separate the duties of president and general manager and added that Brière will oversee hockey operations in his new role. 

"Flyers fans deserve a better team than what they've seen on the ice over the past few seasons, and a clear plan to return this team to Stanley Cup contention. We know that this will be a multi-year process, and we are committed to doing it right, because we want to put this franchise on a path toward winning the Stanley Cup, period."

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher attends the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at Flyers Training Center on July 23, 2021 in Voorhees, New Jersey.

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher attends the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at Flyers Training Center on July 23, 2021 in Voorhees, New Jersey. (Carlee Calfee/NHLI via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Flyers went 141-145-43 under Fletcher, but he was fired just a week after failing to make any significant moves before the NHL trade deadline. 

Scott noted that Brière will take over immediately and will travel with the team to Pittsburgh on Friday for a game against the Penguins. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.