Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Flyers
Published

Flyers’ Tony DeAngelo suspended two games for spearing of Lightnings’ Corey Perry below the belt

DeAngelo will also forfeit around $54,000 of his annual salary

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NHL has suspended Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo for two games after he was ejected from a game earlier this week for spearing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Corey Perry in the groin. 

DeAngelo will miss Thursday night’s game against his former team, the Carolina Hurricanes, and Saturday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins after the NHL’s Department of Player Safety found during a hearing on Wednesday that he intentionally speared Perry with his hockey stick, well after the whistle was blown. 

Tony DeAngelo during the match between the Lightning and Philadelphia Flyers on March 7, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Tony DeAngelo during the match between the Lightning and Philadelphia Flyers on March 7, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. (Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"As the goaltender freezes the puck for a whistle, Perry slashes down on the stick of DeAngelo as he passes through the net front," the league said in a video explanation of the decision.

FLYERS’ TONY DEANGELO EJECTED FOR SPEARING LIGHTNING’S COREY PERRY IN THE GROIN, TO FACE DISCIPLINARY HEARING

"Well after the whistle is blown, DeAngelo circles back toward Perry, pulls back his stick, and drives the point of his stick blade into Perry’s groin with a stabbing motion, causing him to fall to the ice."

"What causes this play to rise to the level of suspension is the premeditated nature of the foul against another unsuspecting opponent well after the whistle, the area of the body where the spear was delivered, and the force of the blow."

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo looks to pass against the Lightning on March 7, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo looks to pass against the Lightning on March 7, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa. (Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DeAngelo was assessed a 5-minute major and game misconduct on Tuesday night, leading to his ejection. 

"He tried to slash my stick out of my hands a second beforehand. He talks all game," DeAngelo said after the game.

"I asked him to fight, he doesn't want to fight. He'll tell you he's asked me to fight for years. I don't say no. But wasn't trying to give him a shot [where it landed]. Replay probably looks worse."

Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo and Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel battle at Amalie Arena in Tampa on March 7, 2023.

Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo and Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel battle at Amalie Arena in Tampa on March 7, 2023. (Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former New York Ranger, who agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Flyers after being traded in the offseason, will also forfeit over $54,000 of his salary.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.