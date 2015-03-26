Flyers begin talks with Ilya Bryzgalov after acquiring goalie's rights last week

PHILADELPHIA - The Flyers have met with the agent for goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov, and will do so again, but no deal is in place yet.

The Flyers acquired the rights to Bryzgalov, 30, last week in a deal with the Phoenix Coyotes. Philadelphia shipped over a third-round draft pick in 2012, forward Matt Clackson and future considerations.

"We have spoken with Ilya and his agent Ritch Winter about many different scenarios," Flyers general manager Paul Holmgren said. "As for now, we both know each other's position and have agreed to speak again next week. There will be no further comment at this time."

Bryzgalov was a Vezina Trophy finalist in 2009-10, and went 36-20-10 with a 2.48 goals-against average and seven shutouts last season. He would cure a shaky situation that likely cost the Flyers a lengthy playoff run this spring.

Despite 106 points and an Atlantic Division title, Philadelphia stumbled in the post-season and used three goaltenders — Sergei Bobrovsky, Brian Boucher and Michael Leighton — along the way. After surviving a seven-game series vs. Buffalo in Round 1, the Flyers were swept in the second round by the Boston Bruins.