Florida's campus police use Pokemon Go to take blatant shot at Jameis Winston

It's the phenomenon that's sweeping the nation: No, we're not talking about Ben Simmons at Summer League, but instead, Pokemon Go!

OK, I'll admit it: I know nothing about the latest Pokemon craze, but that didn't stop millions from downloading the app over the last few days or one major university from poking fun at its biggest rival.

That would be the University of Florida. On Monday, UF's Public Safety Department retweeted a Pokemon Go tweet that featured crab legs with this following caption on Twitter:

Can anyone confirm if this location is at #FSU football locker room? #PokemonGO #FSUfootballjokes #Publix

Clearly that's not just a shot at FSU, but of course their famed Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jameis Winston, who -- as you may remember -- was arrested after walking out of a grocery store without paying for crab legs.

With SEC Media Days starting Monday and Florida coach Jim McElwain taking the podium, who would have guessed that the single most entertaining piece of news would have come from the Florida Public Safety Twitter account?'

Not us.

And for those of you who enjoyed the joke but still don't get the Pokemon Go phenomenon (like me), well, you're welcome.