Florida State football player proposes during the worst of times, which was a smart call

The big news out of the Florida State football program on Monday morning wasn’t that the Seminoles lost to Jacksonville State and paid the Gamecocks $400,000 to come in and steal their pride and send this school spiraling even further into college football obscurity. The big news is that a member of the Seminoles football team got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend after that 20-17 loss to a team out of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Brady Scott got down on his knee and asked girlfriend Makala Peirce the big question.

"You are my world. Forever with you will make me the happiest man in the world! Makala Scott has a nice Ring to it," Scott wrote on Instagram about his engagement proposal.

Guys like Danny Kanell couldn’t believe this proposal actually went down, but let’s stop and think about this for a moment. Let’s break this down and presume a few things here. Let’s start by presuming Brady Scott saw Jacksonville State on the schedule and figured it would be a comfortable blowout that would make for the perfect post-game wedding proposal. Let’s also presume that Brady knew both families — Makala’s Instagram bio states she’s an FSU alum — could make it to this game and they’d be in the stands to enjoy the moment.

You also have to think that Brady has tipped off some people from his inner circle that they need to stick around for something that could go down. There’s absolutely no backing out of this proposal. It had to happen. Win or lose, Brady had to get on that knee and ask Makala to marry him.

And it’s a genius move going forward after a horrible loss. This proves his love to Makala. There’s no bigger way into a woman’s heart than by showing she means the world to you in a time of great vulnerability and by being home from a golf outing in under six hours.

Those two things are key to maintaining a marriage, and Brady is clearly ahead of schedule here by dumping out the question after a horribly embarrassing loss. He has a trump card in his back pocket FOREVER.

Baby, never forget how much I love you. Never forget how I got down on my knee after that loss to Jacksonville State that was the beginning of the end for Mike Norvell’s career in Tallahassee. That’s how much I was in love with you and still am, Makala.

BOOM, TRUMP CARD.

Now I know there’s the community that absolutely hates proposals at sporting events and they’ll be drilling Brady for this one. They’ll come for his head, but they’re so simple-minded. They see this proposal as cheap and cliché.

The haters won’t look at this from a long-haul perspective. They don’t see that Makala’s girlfriends will adore him for showing such vulnerability.

OMG, Makala, I can’t believe he went through with it after that last-second touchdown cost them the game. Awwww…I wish my fiancé loved me half as much as Brady loves you.

And then it’s all going to sink in for Makala.

You’re right, Ash. I really am blessed.

BOOOOOM…Brady is going on so many golf trips — until kids come and then he’ll have to take a year off before making it a biennial thing because beach trips with the kids to get family photos wearing all white come first and suck up the vacation budget.

Hate this proposal all you want, but this 6-foot-6, 322-pounder has clearly been coached in happy wife, happy life and it showed late Saturday in Tallahassee.