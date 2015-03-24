Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 13, 2015

Florida formally introduces new coach Jim McElwain, who drew laughs with nearly every answer

By | Associated Press
    Jim McElwain, Florida's new head football coach, speaks to the media during an NCAA college football news conference, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin) (The Associated Press)

    The family of Florida's new head football coach, Jim McElwain, listens as he speaks to the media during an NCAA college football news confernce Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Gainesville, Fla. They are from left, Elizabeth, JoHanna, wife Karen, and son Jerret. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin) (The Associated Press)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida coach Jim McElwain took playful shots at his alma mater, Eastern Washington, the NFL's Oakland Raiders and himself.

He was friendly, funny, witty and self-deprecating during his introductory news conference Saturday.

More importantly to the Gators, he was ultra-confident that he can and will get what used to be one of the most feared offenses in the Southeastern Conference back to being a juggernaut.

He says, "I believe I can win with my dog Claire-a-bell. That's the attitude. There are good players here. It's our responsibility to get that going."

Florida hired the former Alabama offensive coordinator and Colorado State head coach this week to get the Gators back to prominence — maybe even relevance — in the SEC East. His top priority is revamping an offense that has grown stagnant.