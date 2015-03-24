Florida formally introduces new coach Jim McElwain, who drew laughs with nearly every answer

next Image 1 of 2

Florida coach Jim McElwain took playful shots at his alma mater, Eastern Washington, the NFL's Oakland Raiders and himself.

He was friendly, funny, witty and self-deprecating during his introductory news conference Saturday.

More importantly to the Gators, he was ultra-confident that he can and will get what used to be one of the most feared offenses in the Southeastern Conference back to being a juggernaut.

He says, "I believe I can win with my dog Claire-a-bell. That's the attitude. There are good players here. It's our responsibility to get that going."

Florida hired the former Alabama offensive coordinator and Colorado State head coach this week to get the Gators back to prominence — maybe even relevance — in the SEC East. His top priority is revamping an offense that has grown stagnant.