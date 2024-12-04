Flames honor Johnny Gaudreau with emotional tribute months after tragic death of NHL star and brother

The Calgary Flames paid tribute to former NHL star Johnny Gaudreau before a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night, months after he and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were tragically killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding bikes on a rural road in New Jersey the night before their sister’s wedding.

The emotional night began with a ceremonial puck drop that included Gaudreau’s parents, Jane and Guy, his two sisters and his wife, Meredith, and their two children.

Johnny Gaudreau, who played hockey at Boston College with his brother Matthew and won a national title in 20212, spent the majority of his NHL career playing for the Flames. In 2022, he signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Blue Jackets.

Tuesday night marked the first meeting of his two former teams since his tragic death on Aug. 29.

As the Gaudreau family walked toward center ice, fans broke out in "Johnny, Johnny, Johnny!" chants. Players on the ice wore Gaudreau’s name and number on their jerseys in pregame warmups.

Johnny was also honored by the Flames after their 3-0 victory over Columbus as he was named the first star of the game. His father walked out on the ice to accept the honor alongside Calgary captain Rasmus Andersson.

During the game, Andersson, who was a close friend of Johnny’s, pointed to his family seated in a Saddledome box after scoring for the Flames.

"Everyone has been so warm," Meredith said of the emotional return to Calgary. "It feels almost like you’ve never left when you are here for a couple days, so many familiar faces. And, you know, spent so much time here, so a lot of good memories."

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were set to be groomsmen at their sister’s wedding in Philadelphia in late August. According to law enforcement at the time, the Gaudreau brothers were cycling on a road the night before the wedding when a suspected drunk driver, heading in the same direction, attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck them from behind.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.