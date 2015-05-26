Flames edge Kings in overtime

Los Angeles, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Dennis Wideman scored the winning goal in the final minute of overtime as the Calgary Flames nabbed a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Wideman fired a shot on net from the left circle that appeared to hit the crossbar and come out the other side.

However, when play was stopped and the refs got a chance to review, it was determined that the puck hit the camera in the back of the net and came out, and Wideman was credited with his 12th goal of the season for the win.

"When I shot it, I thought it was in," said Wideman. "They came at us hard, they're a big team that knows how to win. I thought we did a good job of limiting grade-A scoring chances."

Sean Monahan had the other goal, while Joni Ortio had 33 saves for the Flames, who are 4-0-0 on a five-game road trip.

Matt Greene scored and Jonathan Quick had 21 saves for the Kings, who have lost their past three.

"I thought both goalies were outstanding tonight," said Kings coach Darryl Sutter.

This game stayed scoreless until the third period when Greene put the Kings on the board as his slap shot from the right point found its way through some bodies and into the net at 10:23.

Calgary, though, tied the game with 6:05 to play in regulation as Monahan skated in on a breakaway down the left wing and fired a wrister that Quick got a piece of, but it retained enough momentum to go into the net.

Game Notes

Los Angeles plays in San Jose on Wednesday ... Calgary wraps up its road trip in Anaheim on Wednesday ... Neither team scored on the power play, as Los Angeles failed on four chances and Calgary five.