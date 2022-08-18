FIU linebacker Luke Knox dead at 22

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida International University linebacker Luke Knox has died, the school announced Thursday. He was 22.

The school did not reveal a cause of death. He is the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

"We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program," the school said. "We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.

"Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need."

FIU football coach Mike MacIntyre also released a statement on Knox’s death.

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox. I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admitted his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember," he said.

"He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time. On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him."

Bills coach Sean McDermott also commented on the linebacker’s passing.

"Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time. We’re right there with him in supporting him and his family," McDermott said. "We love him and support him. Just unfortunate news this morning."

Knox transferred to FIU after spending most of his collegiate career at Ole Miss. He was a three-star prospect when he committed to Tennessee and was named first-team all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.