©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LSU Tigers

Fired LSU coach Brian Kelly says he's still cheering for Tigers: 'We will be watching'

Kelly was fired after three straight losses to ranked opponents, leaving the Tigers 5-3 on the year

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Who should LSU call to be their next head coach? 🤔 Joel Klatt Show Video

Who should LSU call to be their next head coach? 🤔 Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt reacted to the LSU Tigers firing Brian Kelly. He revealed who he thinks LSU should call to replace Brian Kelly as head coach. Joel also analyzes if the LSU head coaching job is the best coaching vacancy available.

Brian Kelly made his first public comments since he was fired as LSU’s head football coach.

It was less than two weeks ago that LSU made the move, parting ways with Kelly despite six seasons remaining on his 10-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Tigers.

But there is no bad blood, as he said he will be rooting for interim head coach Frank Wilson this Saturday when the Tigers face No. 4 Alabama.

Brian Kelly coaches a game

Louisiana State University head coach Brian Kelly during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"This journey began with great expectations with my own vision of how to get there," Kelly said in a statement he posted on X. "Sometimes the journey does not end the way we hope.

"But when I think of our time together, I will remember and appreciate what we did accomplish. All of the exceptional student-athletes I had the privilege to coach. A Heisman Trophy winner and more than a dozen Tigers playing on Sundays, 39 players earning SEC Academic Honor Roll honors in 2024 alone. My daughter and son earning advanced degrees from LSU and a third who began his career working at the university."

LSU INTERIM AD FIRMLY SHUTS DOWN NICK SABAN COACHING RUMORS: ‘NOT GOING TO HAPPEN’

Kelly’s departure came after No. 3 Texas A&M blew out LSU 49-25. The Tigers are now 5-3 overall and 2-3 in SEC play this season. Kelly left the program with a 34-14 record during his time in Death Valley.

"The losses will always hurt, but I will remember all of the wins," he wrote. "I don’t need to tell any of you how special Saturday nights in Tiger Stadium are. I am honored to have worn the purple and gold and been a part of it."

Brian Kelly looks on

LSU head coach Brian Kelly watches from the sideline in the second half an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Tigers have four games remaining in their regular-season schedule, but it doesn’t look like they will make the College Football Playoff this year after failing to do so under Kelly.

"As everyone heads on their way to see the Tigers play, I wish Coach Wilson, the coaches and our players the best this weekend. I know they will do their best for themselves and for LSU. We will be watching and cheering for you," Kelly added.

"This journey may have ended, but it’s a journey that will stay with me and my family forever."

Kelly has around a $50 million buyout from LSU, barring a settlement. That figure would be the second-highest in college football history, behind only Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M.

Brian Kelly stares off into space

LSU head coach Brian Kelly stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

As for who will replace Kelly next season and beyond, that decision will fall to athletic director Scott Woodward. He resigned following public comments made by Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, one of LSU’s main stakeholders. 

Interim athletic director Verge Ausberry has shot down any talk of Nick Saban reuniting with the program, but Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been rumored as a candidate.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

