Final Four to CBE Classic headliners: Wichita State joined by Texas, BYU, DePaul in tournament

Wichita State is going from surprising Final Four contender to tournament headliner.

The Shockers will participate in the CBE Classic in November at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., as part of the College Basketball Hall of Fame induction festivities. They'll be joined by Texas, BYU and DePaul in the tournament championship rounds.

The semifinals will be held Nov. 25 with the third-place and title games the following night.

The Shockers will be playing Louisville on Saturday night in their first Final Four since 1965. BYU went 24-12 and reached the NIT semifinals this season, while the Longhorns (16-18) and Blue Demons (11-21) will be trying to rebound from subpar years.

Kansas beat fellow NCAA tournament participant Saint Louis to win last year's CBE Classic.