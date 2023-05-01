Fight at amateur basketball tournament draws strong rebuke from sports world

A fight at an amateur basketball tournament in Pennsylvania over the weekend brought out strong rebuke from the sports world on social media.

Twitter user Lynne Martin tweeted a video of what occurred at her son’s basketball game. The video showed a coach from one of the two teams getting into a fistfight with one of the referees during the game.

"You’re a p----. I’ll f--- you up," the coach can be heard telling the referee.

The two were separated, and the referee walked off of the court. The Twitter user said the coach in question was thrown out of the game. The incident drew social media wide scorn from the sports world.

The Loudon Basketball Academy, based in Loudon County, Virginia, issued a statement on the incident, which took place at the Spooky Nook sports complex in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

"While we were greatly disappointed in the actions of the opposing coach and official during a Team Attack game at the Hoop Group Spring Jam Fest on April 29 at Spooky Nook, we want to thank our coaches for their response in removing players from the court and keeping their focus on their players," the statement read.

"We appreciate that Hoop Group immediate ended the game, with the opposing team being removed from the tournament."