Indiana Fever

Fever star Sophie Cunningham's sister rips WNBA refs after guard suffers devastating knee injury

WNBA officiating has been under the microscope in 2025

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham suffered a knee injury on Sunday that knocked her out of the team’s dramatic win over the Connecticut Sun and her sister ripped the WNBA over it.

Cunningham got entangled with Sun forward Bria Hartley in the second quarter. Hartley was driving and made a pass to the far corner. As Cunningham tried to help out on defense, Hartley fell forward into the Fever guard’s lower body. Cunningham grabbed her leg immediately.

Sophie Cunningham writhes in pain

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) is injured on a play against Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley (14) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. (David Butler II/Imagn Images)

Lindsey Cunningham called out the WNBA, alleging officials have been inadequately protecting players.

"@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you, @sophaller," Lindsey Cunningham wrote on X.

Sophie’s mom, Paula, also called out Hartley.

"Hartley is a disgruntled player having trouble everywhere she goes; she’s plain mean and plays out of control," Paula Cunningham wrote in a since-deleted post on X.

WNBA officiating has been the hot topic of the season. 

Sophie Cunningham warms up

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) warms up before the start of the game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.  (David Butler II/Imagn Images)

Sophie Cunningham drew the ire of the league twice for criticizing officials. She received a $500 fine the first time when she did it via TikTok video and later was fined $1,500 for comments she made on her podcast.

"If I was a ref, I know I would mess up all the time. Like, I’m not saying that your job is easy, but when it is a simple call right in front of your face multiple times, what are you doing? What are you doing?" Cunningham said.

"They’re just so inconsistent, like that’s one thing. If you’re on the other team, and you’re going to be fouling the s--- out of me, cool. But let me do it to you… I think players across the league, and new fans across the country are like, ‘What is going on with the refs?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ And you fining me $500 is not going to do s---."

The extent of Cunningham’s injury wasn’t immediately clear. She received more playing time as Caitlin Clark dealt with her own issues.

Sophie Cunningham drives

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) drives the ball against Connecticut Sun guard Leila Lacan (47) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena.  (David Butler II/Imagn Images)

She’s averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game through 30 games this season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

