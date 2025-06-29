Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indiana Fever

Fever star Caitlin Clark named captain for 2025 WNBA All-Star Game after receiving over 1 million votes

Lynx star Napheesa Collier joins Caitlin Clark as co-captain with team draft set for July 8

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Is the WNBA pushing Caitlin Clark too far with physical play, injuries & mental strain? | The Facility Video

Is the WNBA pushing Caitlin Clark too far with physical play, injuries & mental strain? | The Facility

Emmanuel Acho reacts to the growing concern around how the WNBA is handling Caitlin Clark. From intense physical play to mounting injuries, Acho questions whether the league is pushing her too far.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark has been named one of the two captains for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, the league and the Indiana Fever jointly announced on Sunday. 

The game will be held at the Fever’s home court, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis on July 19. 

Clark, who was an All-Star last season, has earned the most votes across the league with 1,293,526. This will be the first time she has been an All-Star Game captain.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark dribbles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena. (Lucas Peltier/Imagn Images)

The Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier is the other captain, and along with Clark, they will choose their All-Star Game rosters in an upcoming draft, which will be aired on ESPN on July 8.

The remaining eight starters for the All-Star Game will also be announced on Monday. 

FEVER'S SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM DROPS ‘NO ONE LIKES US’ TAKE AS INDIANA DEALS WITH ADVERSITY

While Clark has struggled recently with her jumpshot, she has recorded four double-doubles while averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and five rebounds over nine games this season.

Clark also became the fastest to reach 350 assists in WNBA history, which came during the team’s opening win against the Chicago Sky when she notched a triple-double. She tallied 20 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in the victory. 

Caitlin Clark free throw

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Golden State Valkyries  on June 19, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.  (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Also, Clark became the fastest point guard in WNBA history to reach 250 rebounds in her career, needing just 44 games to accomplish the feat. 

Clark has been dealing with some injuries this season, though, as she is currently dealing with a groin injury. She missed her second straight game on Friday and her seventh overall this season. 

Clark’s latest injury was announced on Thursday, when she didn’t suit up against the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, just hours before the Fever were due to face No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Friday night, it was announced Clark wouldn’t be playing again. 

Caitlin Clark dribbles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays against the Dallas Wings in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.  (Michael Conroy/AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fever play Collier and the Lynx on Tuesday for their next scheduled game. They also have tough tests on Thursday and Saturday this week with games against the Las Vegas Aces and Sparks, respectively. 

The Fever sit at 8-8 for the season and rank seventh among all WNBA teams in the standings. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.