Indiana Fever

Fever coach says Caitlin Clark's All-Star Game appearance up in the air as team focuses on 'long-term' health

Stephanie White said there have been 'no discussions' about Clark's availability

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Caitlin Clark’s All-Star status uncertain amid latest injury blow Video

Caitlin Clark’s All-Star status uncertain amid latest injury blow

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White says there have been "no discussions" about Caitlin Clark’s availability for All-Star weekend following her latest injury.

NEW YORK – Caitlin Clark’s status for the WNBA All-Star Game remains undecided after the Indiana Fever guard was ruled out of Wednesday night’s game against the New York Liberty with a groin injury. 

Fever head coach Stephanie White told reporters in a pregame news conference there has not been any talk about Clark’s availability for All-Star weekend, which will be hosted by the Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse beginning Friday. 

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston

The Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to a possible injury beside Aliyah Boston (7) during the second half against the Connecticut Sun Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Clark is due to compete in the 3-point contest Friday and serve as a captain in Saturday’s All-Star Game. 

"No discussion yet about this weekend," White said. "There was imaging done, and, obviously, we're ruling her out for tonight, but there hasn't been any discussion beyond tonight." 

Clark sustained a groin injury late in the fourth quarter of Indiana’s win over the Connecticut Sun in Boston Tuesday night. White said she did not believe it was a "reinjury." Clark missed time in May due to a quad injury and was recently sidelined for five games with a left groin strain. 

"I'm not really sure that it's a reinjury as much as a different kind of injury. I know oftentimes when you're working with injuries in the groin and the quad and the hamstring and all of those things, there's just — they're all kind of tied together, and it's not always just one thing." 

Stephanie White talks to Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) talks to Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White Sunday, July 13, 2025, during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Imagn)

FEVER COACH ADDRESSES PHYSICALITY DIRECTED AT CAITLIN CLARK AFTER LATEST INJURY: 'IT JUST IS WHAT IT IS'

White added that a "slow" approach to getting Clark back on the court has always been the priority for both the success of the team and Clark "long term." 

"The big picture is the most important — for her health and wellness, long term and for our team. And we've been very slow in making sure that every time she comes back that she's ready. So, we'll continue to approach it like that. I mean, long term is the most important." 

Caitlin Clark upset on the bench

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts on the bench after a play in the final seconds of a game against the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden July 15, 2025. (David Butler II/Imagn Images)

White called the latest update on Clark’s injury "day-to-day," adding she sees that as good news. 

"You'd have to ask the athletic training staff. I mean, I consider it good news just because, for me, it's anything that we're talking about still day-to-day, is always good news for me. So, but that's the layman's viewpoint." 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.