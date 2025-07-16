Fever coach addresses physicality directed at Caitlin Clark after latest injury: 'It just is what it is'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White addressed the constant physicality star guard Caitlin Clark continues to face in the league after Clark went down with what appeared to be a groin injury during Tuesday night’s win over the Connecticut Sun.

Speaking to reporters after the 85-77 win. White was asked about her thoughts on the "physical battle" Clark has faced – both throughout the season and in Tuesday’s game.

"Are you trying to get me fined again?" White asked with a laugh, before expanding on her answer.

"There’s a level of physicality that they’re able to play with against her. I knew it as an opponent, and I see it as her coach. I’m not exactly sure why, it just is what it is," she said. "We’ve got to help her learn to adjust and use it against them in certain ways. We’ve got to find some ways to make it a little easier for her."

Admittedly, White added that the WNBA as a whole has seen more physical play on the court than ever before.

"The level of physicality overall in our league has been at a different level than it’s been for a long time.

"I’m sending it to you," she said to the reporters with a wink.

Clark appeared to re-injure her groin late in the game, which could sideline the All-Star captain ahead of Saturday night’s game. She made a pass, and as she walked off the court appeared to grab at her leg. Clark was on the sideline in tears.

In the team’s latest update on Wednesday morning, Clark was listed as questionable with a groin injury. The Fever will play the New York Liberty in Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET.