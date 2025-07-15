Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark leaves Fever's win in tears as she appears to suffer injury

Fever won the game, but Clark was left in pain

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark left the Indiana Fever’s win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in tears as she appeared to injure her groin after firing a bounce pass to teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark had scored nine consecutive Fever points when she dribbled toward Mitchell and made a nifty pass as Mitchell cut backdoor. After Mitchell made the lay-up, Clark gingerly went back down toward the basket and banged her head against the padding.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark upset on the bench

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, reacts on the bench after a play in the final seconds of the game against the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden in Boston on July 15, 2025. (David Butler II-Imagn Images)

She came off of the floor in tears and wrapped a towel around her head.

Fever head coach Stephanie White told reporters after the game that Clark "felt a little something in her groin" toward the end of the game and came off the floor, according to the Indy Star. She was being evaluated.

CAITLIN CLARK NEEDS TO BE HELD BACK IN HEATED CONFRONTATION WITH WNBA REF

Clark has missed nine games so far this season due to injury. She had been working her way back from a groin injury and was placed on a loose minutes restriction when she returned.

Caitlin Clark hunches over

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, reacts to a possible injury after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at TD Garden in Boston on July 15, 2025. (David Butler II-Imagn Images)

On Tuesday, she managed to score 14 points with eight rebounds and eight assists in the game. However, her shooting woes have been prevalent over the course of the season as she’s tried to power through injuries. She came into the contest shooting 1-for-28 from deep on the road.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, reacts to a possible injury after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at TD Garden in Boston on July 15, 2025. (David Butler II-Imagn Images)

Clark was set to be in the 3-point shooting contest and play in the WNBA All-Star Game this weekend, but it appears those two added events to her calendar are in question.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.