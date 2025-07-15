Caitlin Clark leaves Fever's win in tears as she appears to suffer injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark left the Indiana Fever’s win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in tears as she appeared to injure her groin after firing a bounce pass to teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark had scored nine consecutive Fever points when she dribbled toward Mitchell and made a nifty pass as Mitchell cut backdoor. After Mitchell made the lay-up, Clark gingerly went back down toward the basket and banged her head against the padding.

She came off of the floor in tears and wrapped a towel around her head.

Fever head coach Stephanie White told reporters after the game that Clark "felt a little something in her groin" toward the end of the game and came off the floor, according to the Indy Star. She was being evaluated.

Clark has missed nine games so far this season due to injury. She had been working her way back from a groin injury and was placed on a loose minutes restriction when she returned.

On Tuesday, she managed to score 14 points with eight rebounds and eight assists in the game. However, her shooting woes have been prevalent over the course of the season as she’s tried to power through injuries. She came into the contest shooting 1-for-28 from deep on the road.

Clark was set to be in the 3-point shooting contest and play in the WNBA All-Star Game this weekend, but it appears those two added events to her calendar are in question.