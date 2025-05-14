Female athletes direct pointed messages toward Nike in new ad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Female athletes sent fiery messages to Nike amid the push for fairness in women’s sports and the elimination of biological males competing against them in different levels of competition.

An XX-XY Athletics advertisement asked several athletes that if they could send a message to Nike, what would it be? Riley Gaines, Macey Boggs, Lauren Miller and Payton McNabb were among those featured in the video.

"If I had a chance to talk to Nike, I would tell them to just do it," Gaines, the former Kentucky Wildcats star swimmer and OutKick contributor, said in the clip. "That’s your slogan, isn’t it, Nike? Just do it. When I say it, I mean the right thing. And that’s defending women and biological reality."

Miller, a pro golfer who participated in the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open, asked the company to "think about your daughters."

"If we let men and boys continue to invade, women’s sports will be erased," he said.

McNabb, who was left with brain damage after being hit in the face by a spike from a biological male during a high school volleyball match, said she had "dreams of playing" the sport in college, but the incident dashed them.

"You’re saying that you’re supporting women, but you’re not actually doing anything," Boggs, a high school volleyball player, said. "You are using us when it’s convenient, but in private, you’re not doing anything about it."

Former NCAA swimmer Kaitlynn Wheeler, Canadian weightlifter April Hutchinson, former Nevada Wolf Pack volleyball player Sia Liilii and former San Jose State assistant coach Melissa Batie-Smoose also spoke out.

Nike did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The company has been under fire over the last few weeks over allegations that it funded a study to research transgender youths and the issue of males competing in girls’ and women’s sports. The first inkling of the study appeared in a New York Times article.

Nike told OutKick the study was "never initialized" and "is not moving forward."