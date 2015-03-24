Felton back with Knicks, says his arrest on weapons charges is 'not a distraction' to the team

Raymond Felton says his arrest on felony weapons charges is "not a distraction" to the New York Knicks.

Felton was arrested early Tuesday. Authorities say a lawyer for his wife turned in a loaded semi-automatic handgun allegedly belonging to the point guard to a police precinct, claiming she no longer wanted it in their home.

Felton was released on $25,000 bail and returned to the Knicks for practice Wednesday. He will play Thursday in their game in Miami and says he is focused on helping the team reach the playoffs.

He says he will not comment on the case, adding that he's "here to concentrate on this team, finish this season out with the New York Knicks and see what happens."