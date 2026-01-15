Expand / Collapse search
Federal prosecutors indict 26 people for allegedly fixing college basketball games in widespread conspiracy

Alleged conspiracy involved 17 NCAA Division 1 programs over three years, prosecutors say

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj , Ryan Morik , Andrew Fone Fox News
Published | Updated
Federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced Thursday that at least 26 people were indicted in an alleged "transactional criminal scheme" to fix NCAA Division I men's basketball games and professional Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) games. 

Prosecutors say the participants bribed CBA players "to underperform and help ensure their team failed to cover the spread in certain games and then, through various sports books, arranged for large wagers to be placed on those games against that team," according to Thursday's indictment.

"[Defendants] aided and abetted the carrying into effect, the attempt to carry into effect, and the conspiracy to carry into effect, a scheme in commerce to influence by bribery sporting contests, that is, Chinese Basketball Association ("CBA") men's basketball games and National Collegiate Athletic Association ("NCAA") men's basketball games, with the defendants engaging in different aspects of this scheme, with knowledge that the purpose of this scheme was to influence in some way those contests by bribery," the indictment said.

Overview of SEC basketball game

General view of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship game between the University of Kentucky Wildcats and the University of Florida Gators at the Georgia Dome on March 14, 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Former NBA player Antonio Blakeney is among those charged. Blakeney was a McDonald's All-American in 2015 and attended LSU for two seasons. 

Blakeney, a star player on the Jiangsu Dragons, was recruited and paid bribes to underperform and influence the outcome of games, prosecutors said. Blakeney then recruited other players on the team, corrupting the integrity of games, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors say from 2023 to 2025, the participants turned their attention to the NCAA, recruiting players and paying bribes between $10,000 and $30,000 per game. According to the indictment, more than 39 players on 17 different teams attempted to fix more than 29 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball games, including conference tournament contests. The organizers of the alleged scheme made wagers totaling millions of dollars. 

Those participating played for Tulane, Nicholls State University, St. Louis University, Fordham, DePaul among others, prosecutors said.

Charges include bribery in sporting contests, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and wire fraud.

An NCAA game ball

A NCAA Official Game Ball logo is seen on a basketball before the NCAA Division II National Championship Basketball game between the Minnesota State Mavericks and the Nova Southeastern Sharks on March 30, 2024, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

United States attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, David Metcalf, announced the indictment at a press conference on Thursday.

"When criminals pollute the purity of sports by manipulating competition, it doesn't just imperil the integrity of sports betting markets and imperils the integrity of sport itself and everything that sports represent to us, you know, hard work, determination and fairness," Metcalf said. 

"We allege an extensive international criminal conspiracy of NCAA players, alumni and professional bettors who fixed games across the country and poisoned the American spirit of competition for monetary gain." 

Basketball goes through net

A Wilson official NCAA Evo NXT basketball with the March Madness logo approaches the rim and the net. The action takes place at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, on March 19, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

The announcement follows the federal government’s crackdown on illicit sports gambling and point-shaving schemes that engulfed the NBA in October.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

