Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2020: Nevada vs. Ohio preview, how to watch & more

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be played between the Nevada Wolf Pack and the Ohio Bobcats on Jan. 3, 2020. The game will be played at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Nevada comes into the game with a 7-5 overall record and a 4-4 record in the Mountain West Conference. Ohio comes into the game with a 6-6 overall record and a 5-3 record in the Mid-American Conference.

Nevada's entering its second straight bowl game after having missed out during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Carson Strong has led the offense with 1,933 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes this season. Running back Toa Taua has led the team with 759 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Elijah Cooks has been the leading receiver with 729 yards on 62 catches and seven touchdowns. Dom Peterson has been the anchor on defense with eight sacks while defensive back Daniel Brown had four interceptions this season. Brown, defensive back Austin Arnold and defensive tackle Hausia Sekona were suspended for the game over an on-field altercation against UNLV earlier in December. Linebacker Gabriel Sewell is to serve a half-game suspension.

The Bobcats are entering their fifth consecutive bowl game. They are 2-2 in their last four bowl appearances. Ohio’s offense has been led by Nathan Rourke, who has 2,676 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes this season. Running back O'Shaan Allison had a team-leading 823 yards on the ground and six rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Isiah Cox has led with 36 catches for 590 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Shane Hooks and tight end Ryan Luehrman had five touchdown catches each. Tight end Austin Conrad has led Ohio with four sacks.

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be the first matchup between the two teams.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAME COVERAGE

--

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Idaho Potato Commission

Date: January 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Location: Boise, Idaho

--

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ODDS

Moneyline: Nevada (+245), Ohio (-290)

Spread: Nevada (+7.5), Ohio (-7.5)

Over/Under: 58.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

--

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com