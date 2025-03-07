Falcons' Kirk Cousins visits President Trump at White House

An NFL quarterback was spotted at the White House with President Donald Trump Friday.

Atlanta Falcons veteran Kirk Cousins and Trump posed for a photo in the Oval Office that has since gone viral on social media.

The picture, posted by Margo Martin, Trump’s special assistant and communications advisor, had the caption, "#18 [handshake emoji] #47."

The numbers represent Cousins’ jersey number and Trump being the 47th president of the United States.

Trump wore a navy blue suit with a bright yellow tie to meet with Cousins, who left the Minnesota Vikings for the Falcons in free agency last offseason.

Trump and Cousins have a relationship that goes back to Cousins' time with the Vikings. Trump called Cousins after a 28-10 win by Cousins' Vikings over the New York Giants in October 2019.

A spokesperson for the Vikings confirmed to a local station that Trump called Cousins to "briefly congratulate him and the Vikings on the win in New York."

Trump was scheduled for a rally in Minneapolis for the 2020 election when Cousins defeated the Giants on "Monday Night Football."

And even before that, Cousins got some attention for playing a round of golf with Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in June 2017. So, their relationship has spanned a few years, and Cousins clearly supports the president to this day.

The upcoming NFL season will be interesting for the 36-year-old signal-caller.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris made the switch at quarterback to rookie Michael Penix Jr. toward the end of last season, even with Atlanta in a playoff race, because Cousins struggled in his first campaign down south.

Cousins threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, and his 88.6 quarterback rating was his worst since his 2014 season with the Washington Commanders.

Cousins was coming off a torn Achilles with the Vikings in the 2023 campaign, and many were wondering what would happen with him on the open market as he was recovering.

The Falcons signed him to a four-year, $180 million deal with a whopping $100 million guaranteed. However, in the biggest shock of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected Penix eighth overall out of Washington, sparking immediate speculation about the quarterback position.

Cousins was the starter at the beginning of last season, but it became clear to Morris a change was needed. How that quarterback situation plays out in training camp will be a huge NFL storyline in 2025.

The Falcons can opt out of Cousins’ remaining two years on his deal after the 2025 season, when his $100 million guarantee is satisfied.

