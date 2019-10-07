Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins receives congratulatory call from Trump: report

President Trump has made plenty of headlines in recent weeks for the phone calls he has made, but perhaps one he made to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback won't fuel an impeachment inquiry.

WCCO reported on Monday that Vikings' Kirk Cousins received a call from the president after his team's victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, resulting 28-10.

Cousins completed 22 of 27 passes for a season-high 306 yards and scored two touchdowns.

A spokesperson for the Vikings confirmed to the local station that Trump called Cousins to "briefly congratulate him and the Vikings on the win in New York.”

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at Minneapolis's Target Center on Thursday evening in his effort to flip the state red in 2020, something he was unable to do against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The rally reportedly was mentioned in the conversation between Trump and Cousins, but Cousins would not be attending the rally.

Cousins previously received attention for playing a round of golf with the president at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, N.J. back in June 2017.