Falcons' Kirk Cousins joins fight against food insecurity in schools ahead of NFL season

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has only been with the team for a few months, but he’s already making an impact on students returning to school.

Cousins teamed up with Frito-Lay Variety Packs to help households pack a punch into lunchboxes and spread awareness about food insecurity across the U.S. Frito-Lay partnered with GENYOUth to help fight students by donating $300,000 to provide meal carts for American students.

Frito-Lay is also donating $10,000 on behalf of Cousins to benefit seven schools in the Atlanta community.

Cousins told Fox News Digital he’s done a few programs in the past.

"It’s something at times you aren’t even aware of and it kind of surprises you when you realize that, ‘OK, there are people who wake up every day in this country and don’t know where they’re gonna get their next meal,’" he said. "To be able to help kind of relieve that burden is a blessing."

Cousins and his family packed up and moved from the Minneapolis area to the South as he prepares to play for the third team in his career.

He knew what he faced going into the move.

"It’s been a good transition. It’s an involved transition," he told Fox News Digital. "It’s not a small thing to move. As I said to an old coach, ‘There’s no easy way to move.’ As simple as I wanted it to be, it wasn’t simple.

"Thankfully, much of it is behind us. Our house in Minnesota sold. It was packed up. The moving truck arrived here. We’ve purchased a home here. We’re moved in here. There was a lot of change in the last six months. But here we are and feeling good about the life we’re establishing here. My boys are thriving.

"Now all that’s left to do is go play a football season."

Cousins is expected to be ready to go for Week 1 when the Falcons take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. His season ended early last year with a torn Achilles.

The four-time Pro Bowler spent six seasons with the Vikings. He had 23,265 passing yards and 171 passing touchdowns.