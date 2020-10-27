Falcons' Hayden Hurst has car burglarized after heartbreaking loss against Lions: 'Welcome to Atlanta!'

If losing to the Detroit Lions over a last-minute touchdown on Sunday wasn’t enough, Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst got his car broken into sometime after the game.

Hurst called police at around 6 p.m. to report that his 2020 Chevrolet SUV parked outside his sister’s home had been burglarized and that his Nike bag, which had his team iPad, Beats headphones and a notebook, was missing, TMZ Sports reported, citing a police report.

The former Baltimore Ravens player, who was just traded to the Falcons in March, shared a picture of his car with the passenger window vandalized.

“Welcome to Atlanta! Sick thanks!!!” he said in a tweet.

According to the report, the robbery was captured on video and showed a man walking up and down the street before targeting Hurst’s vehicle. Police noted that they were also able to pick up fingerprints from the car.

The Falcons lost to the Lions Sunday after running back Todd Gurley scored a touchdown with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter – just enough time for Matthew Stafford to run a 75-yard drive and finish with an 11-yard touchdown pass to win the game.

Hurst finished the game with six receptions for 68 yards.